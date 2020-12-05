A bulky knee brace looks like the only thing that can slow down Colorado sophomore running back Jarek Broussard.
After two surgeries in the last few years, the brace surrounding Broussard’s left knee is no decoration, but his coach joked it prevented him from scoring a touchdown Saturday despite his 301 rushing yards in Colorado’s 24-13 win at Arizona.
“I told Jarek, ‘As soon as he sheds that knee brace, he might have three touchdowns.’ With him still wearing that knee brace, he’s obviously very productive, doing a great job,” Colorado coach Karl Dorrell said. “That was joking, by the way, with him. I’m so excited about what that kid does for us offensively. He creates such a spark plug for us.”
Like most good jokes, there was some truth hidden behind the humor.
With the Buffaloes trailing 13-0 in the second quarter, Broussard provided the much-needed spark with a 75-yard run to Arizona’s 20. Ashaad Clayton came in to give Broussard a breather and scored his first collegiate touchdown three plays later.
The same thing happened on Colorado’s next drive. Broussard rushed for a 13-yard gain and followed up with a 59-yard sprint to the Arizona 4. Clayton again came in to clean up, scoring a touchdown that put CU in front.
With the Buffaloes up 21-13 in the fourth quarter and looking to put the game away with a score, Broussard busted a 72-yard run, setting CU up inside Arizona’s 10 and putting the star sophomore over 300 yards. Joe Davis and Sam Noyer failed to get in the end zone on the next three plays, but Evan Price put the game out of reach with a field goal inside of the final three minutes.
Afterward, Broussard wasn’t bothered that his best day, so far, as a Buff didn’t include an end-zone visit.
“I don’t really trip on stuff like that, because my job is really just to help the team win,” he said. “If that means I have to go for 300 yards and no (touchdowns) and we win, I’m cool with it.”
Early it was Arizona that got the ground game going. Gary Brightwell ran for a 26-yard touchdown to open the scoring before Michael Wiley’s 45-yard run set up a field goal. A fumble set up Arizona’s third and final scoring drive before the Buffaloes’ defense shut down the Wildcats for the final 43 minutes.
“We knew they were going to go tempo. They caught us and gashed us (on) a couple of plays,” linebacker Carson Wells said. “I feel like we settled in after their first drive.”
In total, the Buffaloes (407) and Wildcats (268) combined for 675 rushing yards compared to just 246 combined passing yards. While Wiley and Brightwell went for 126 and 113 yards, respectively, their combined effort came up well short of Broussard. The Colorado sophomore had his fourth straight 100-yard game to start his career and became the first to do so since Oklahoma’s Adrian Peterson in 2004. He also passed 1994 Heisman Trophy winner Rashaan Salaam for most rushing yards in the first four games of a season on the fourth anniversary of Salaam’s death. Broussard sits at 733 rushing yards through four games, six more than Salaam.
“It was real huge to do that,” Broussard said. “Every day we walk in the Champions Center and you know we walk past that (Heisman) Trophy. It just means a lot to be in that type of company with that sort of player.”
If not for that clunky brace, there might be even more records to include.
“He sheds that knee brace, he might have three touchdowns today,” Dorrell said. “That’s just in joking fashion. He’s a dynamite player. We’re just fortunate that he’s healthy and he’s doing the things he’s really very natural at doing, which is running the football with great vision. And he knows seams. He hits it. He makes the most of his opportunities.”