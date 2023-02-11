Fans at the Broadmoor World Arena were treated with the week’s two best free skates to end Saturday’s action.

After Canada’s Keegan Messing posted a 188.87 for the best score at the time, Japan’s Kao Miura one-upped him with a 189.63 to clinch the free skate and overall titles in the men’s division at the Four Continents Figure Skating Championships. Miura finished with a 281.53 total. Messing finished at 275.57.

This is Miura’s second year in a row on the podium, as he placed third overall in 2022. Messing’s scores in both the free skate and overall were career bests.

Also from Japan, Shun Sato earned bronze overall after placing third in the free skate.

Riku Miura, Ryuichi Kihara win pairs

Japan had similar success in the pairs competition.

After placing first in Friday’s short program, the team of Riku Miura and Ryuichi Kihara won gold in the free skate to take the overall title. The team scored 208.24 total points and 137.05 in the free skate.

The American team of Emily Chan and Spencer Akira Howe won silver overall after placing second in the free skate. Chan and Howe moved their position up on Saturday after finishing third in the short program on Friday.

And Deanna Stellato-Dudek and Maxime Deschamps of Canada earned bronze.