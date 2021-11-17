JaMychal Green is looking for the happy medium between bringing fight to the Denver Nuggets and receiving fines for doing so.
Green received a technical foul, and the $2,000 fine that comes with it, after flinging Dallas guard Frank Ntilikina to the court in Monday’s game. Green said he was simply trying to get his arm free from Ntilikina’s grasp before some shoves were exchanged.
“I’m (going to) start walking away,” Green said Wednesday. “I’m losing too much money. Man, It’s crazy.”
That’s not going to be easy for Denver’s reserve power forward. Green said he’s been playing with the same intensity prior to his days at the University of Alabama, which started in 2008. It resurfaced again earlier this season when he and Utah Jazz reserve Hassan Whiteside were ejected in the final minutes of an Oct. 26 game.
“It’s just natural. I can’t really explain it,” Green said. “It’s like I black out and just react. It’s just always been my mentality coming up. I’ve always been an underdog, so I always had to fight for everything.”
That toughness is also a valuable intangible on this Nuggets’ roster and part of the reason the Nuggets re-signed Green on a two-year contract worth more than $16 million, according to coach Michael Malone.
“I respect JaMychal, how hard he plays,” Malone said. “I respect his toughness, and that’s one of the reasons that we wanted him back. Toughness is one of those intangibles that I think all teams need and there’s not enough of.”
Malone cited Paul Millsap standing up to Clippers forward Marcus Morris in the bubble playoffs, when the Nuggets came back from a 3-1 deficit, as an example of the value of toughness. Monte Morris, who played with Green in the second unit for most of last season, expanded on the value of Green’s intensity.
“It just shows you he’s going to ride for us 110%. It gets us going. We know what we’re getting from J-Myke, and that’s toughness and grit and want to win. Every time he do that, it sparks us and gets our juices going,” Morris said before getting a joke in.
“He’s just got to stop getting techs.”
Green’s 3-point shooting was another reason the Nuggets brought him back, but shots haven’t fallen for the veteran forward in the first 14 games. After making 39.9% of his attempts from deep last year, Green’s mark is just under 20% to start the season. He expressed confidence his shots will fall and added he would rather go through a shooting slump early in the season than late. Until the shots start falling, the toughness can be a constant.
“Confrontation, it kind of excites me,” Green admitted. “It turns me up in the game ... I love it.”