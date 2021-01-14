There was plenty to praise after the Denver Nuggets 114-104 win over the Golden State Warriors on Thursday at Denver’s Ball Arena, but JaMychal Green got the most.
Green, one of seven Nuggets to score 10 or more points, posted 15 points off the bench, making 3 of 4 shots from 3-point range and adding 9 rebounds.
“He’s old school. He’s a throw-back player, doesn’t say a lot, lets his actions speak volumes, toughness, grit, not going to back down,” Nuggets coach Michael Malone said. “This is exactly what I envisioned when we got JaMychal Green this summer. Now that he’s healthy and getting in game shape, I think his productivity and efficiency kind of speak for themselves.”
Green, who is averaging 11.4 points and 6.4 rebounds and shooting 50% from 3-point range through 12 games, said he didn’t care that he closed Thursday’s game with the starters as long as Denver won. That kind of attitude is appreciated by star center Nikola Jokic, who posted his fifth triple-double in 12 games with 23 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists.
“I would like to play with him the rest of my life. He’s amazing. His effort, his energy, his toughness.” Jokic added.
“Whatever he does, he’s aggressive. He’s attacking the ball, he’s shooting the ball. He’s not thinking twice. When he makes mistakes, I don’t have nothing to say to him because he gets back. He’s a great player.”
Will Barton (17), Jamal Murray (17), Paul Millsap (12), Monte Morris (11) and P.J. Dozier (10) also reached double figures, helping the Nuggets improve to 6-6 on the season. While Murray struggled with his shot, making 6 of 18 field goals including a 1-of-8 mark from 3-point range, coach Michael Malone was encouraged by his lead guard’s 9 rebounds after he grabbed just one over a three-game road trip.
“I told Jamal that that can’t be, and he responded in a big way,” Malone said. “So I’m proud of him.”
Stephen Curry led the Warriors with a game-high 35 points, as he made 5 of 11 shots from 3-point range.
“I actually thought we played pretty good defense on him at times, and he was still able to score,” Malone said.
Curry scored the game’s first five points in 31 seconds, but that went down as the Warriors’ largest lead of the night. Denver closed the first quarter on a 15-3 run and led the rest of the way.
“We needed this. We’re .500. We’ve got two more games on this homestand before we go back out on the road,” Malone said. “We have to find ways to continue to protect our home court.”
Malone went on to say that Bol Bol has started the last two games as Michael Porter Jr. (COVID-19 protocols) and Gary Harris (personal reasons) remained sidelined because he didn’t want to disrupt his bench unit. Green led that group Thursday with an approach that’s appreciated by both his coach and the team’s star center.
“I know my role. I don’t try to get outside myself, and I’m going to play hard,” Green said.
“I try to take that with me everywhere I go. That’s my identity, so I just try to stick to that. Like I said, I don’t try to get outside myself, but I think we’re finally starting to gel as a team and get some chemistry together.”