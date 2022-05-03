The number of Air Force football players who will appear in NFL camps this year has swelled to five.
Defensive back James Jones IV has received an invitation to rookie minicamp from the Miami Dolphins, he confirmed Tuesday to The Gazette.
A Colorado product and Mullen graduate, Jones’ path to a professional football opportunity differed from the other four Falcons who will also get the opportunity to extend their careers – defensive lineman Jordan Jackson (drafted in the sixth round by New Orleans), slot receiver Brandon Lewis (signed a undrafted free agent by Tennessee), cornerback Tre’ Bugg III (invited to camp by Chicago) and outside linebacker Lakota Wills (invited to camp by the Saints).
Wills was a rare sixth-year player for the Falcons this past season. He took a medical turnback in the fall of 2018, then was among the players to also leave the academy in the fall of 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
He had started nine games in 2017 as a sophomore safety but was largely utilized on special teams and a defensive reserve in 2019 and 2021. He made eight tackles and grabbed an interception as a senior.
Jones graduated in December.
The son of a college football coach, Jones has long been among the fastest players on Air Force’s team, though he said he had not heard an official 40-yard dash time from his pro day workout in March.
With five players headed for pro camps, the Falcons match the 2017 graduating class that included Samuel Byers, Jacob Onyechi, Jalen Robinette, Weston Steelhammer and Ryan Watson.