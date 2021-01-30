A growing list of bumps and bruises is bothering Jamal Murray, but missing games would be even more painful for Denver’s lead guard.
“I just got a love for the game, man. I don’t like sitting on the bench, knowing that I could be out there if I really wanted to,” Murray said after he picked up another injury in Friday’s loss to San Antonio. “Like I always really want to (play). That’s just kind of my mindset.”
Murray is listed as probable for the Nuggets’ game Sunday against the Western Conference-leading Utah Jazz with a left shoulder strain, but there’s also a nagging elbow bruise on his right shooting arm and a new bruise, acquired in a fall late in Friday’s game, in his glute. That made the postgame question about his health a little more complicated.
“Man, how am I feeling,” Murray pondered for a moment before continuing, “my elbow is bruised. I got a sprained left shoulder. I got hit in my glute. I got a big bruise on my glute, like it hurts to lift my leg and run. But it’s fine, you know. It’s cool.”
Murray said he feels the elbow bruise and shoulder strain when he shoots, and his numbers are hurting a bit as a result. In his last 10 games, Murray is shooting 43.5% from the field, 30.9% from 3 and 75% on free throws, all lower than his career numbers. His 17.5 points per game in the last 10 has also dragged down his season scoring numbers.
“I’m not shooting the ball well. My shooting elbow, I feel it when I shoot. I feel it in my left shoulder a lot and then another hit today,” Murray said Friday. “Like I said, I’m just trying to take it game by game. I’m day by day, treatment by treatment, and I just try to feel as good as I possibly can going into every game, but like I said my team is picking me up. I’m just trying to do what I can right now.”
While players around the league seem to be increasingly willing to take a few nights off to heal nagging injuries, Murray wants to play. That came as little surprise to coach Michael Malone, who guessed his starting point guard would give it a go Sunday before Saturday’s injury report was released.
“I think he’s fine. I think he’s a little beat up, a little sore,” Malone said.
“But Jamal’s a warrior. He’ll be ready to go on Sunday afternoon.”
Malone previously said that if any of his players feel like they need a night off to recover during this stretch of seven games in 11 days, the coach and player would discuss the situation and come up with a plan. Murray has missed one game this season, a Dec. 29 loss at Sacramento.
While it might be a painful stretch for the player who broke out in a first-round playoff series against the Jazz last season, sitting while the Nuggets, winners of seven of their last 10, enjoy their best stretch of the season would hurt more.
“I’m going to go home and ice and take care of myself and I just look forward to playing and winning games,” Murray said after Friday's game. “I’m still playing pretty well through all of that, so like I said, as long as we keep winning, man, I’m cool. I just want to be out there with the guys and everybody’s locked in right now, which is fun.”