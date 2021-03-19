DENVER – Jamal Murray stole the show, and the game, Friday at Ball Arena.
The Nuggets needed overtime to beat the Chicago Bulls, 131-127, but certainly would have lost if not for Murray’s magic.
The Bulls led by six after Coby White hit a layup with 45.6 seconds left in regulation. Nikola Jokic answered with a three before Murray got a floater to drop, cutting Chicago’s lead to one. Zach LaVine, who led Chicago with 32 points, hit a pair of free throws to make it a three-point game with 16 seconds left.
Murray and Jokic worked a two-man game on the final possession of regulation, and Murray forced overtime when he caught a pass from Jokic, got his man in the air with a head fake, took a dribble to his right, reset his feet and hit the tying shot just in front of Denver’s bench.
“In that clutch situation, we needed a bucket or a good shot,” Murray said. “We know that two-man game is pretty much unstoppable.”
“Especially the last probably three (years), we’ve seen that on-court relationship just blossom,” Nuggets coach Michael Malone said. “I don’t know how many other two-man combos are as lethal in clutch situations as Jamal and Nikola are. They blew up the initial action, we stayed with it.”
Murray hit a 3-pointer on the first possession of overtime, starting a 9-0 run, before Chicago scored seven straight to cut the Nuggets’ lead to two. Jokic then scored his final bucket, making it a four-point game, and Murray secured the win with a pull-up jumper, the game’s final bucket, with 10.9 seconds.
“The last three or four minutes, I think we took control of the game,” Jokic said. “And that continued into overtime.”
Murray and Jokic finished with 34 points apiece. Jokic added 15 rebounds and nine assists, while Murray went six of seven from 3-point range, added five assists and four steals.
“We needed every one of those,” Malone said of Murray’s 3 before advocating for Jokic as the league’s Most Valuable Player. Murray later echoed that sentiment.
Chicago came out on fire, making six of its first nine 3-pointers to lead by 10 after the first quarter.
“Our first quarter was a horror show,” Malone said. “(We were) not ready to play offensive or defensively.”
The Bulls led by eight at halftime and again to start the fourth quarter. The Bulls got the lead by to 14 with just over eight minutes left before the Nuggets started making up ground.
The Nuggets took a lead with 2:51 left on a Murray three, but Chicago answered with seven straight to go up six. Murray capped an 8-2 run to close regulation and force overtime with his most important of his six 3-pointers. Instead of spending the remaining .4 seconds celebrating with teammates, Murray thought back to his lone year at Kentucky.
“I was just trying to stay locked in,” Murray said. “I just didn’t want to give up like one of March Madness type of shots on the way back. It’s kind of that time of year. But yeah, it was a lot of fun.”
The Nuggets will look to win for the ninth time in 10 games Sunday when New Orleans is scheduled to visit Denver.