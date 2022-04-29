FILE - Denver Nuggets' Jamal Murray, left, and Michael Porter Jr. watch from the bench during the first half of a preseason NBA basketball game against the Golden State Warriors in San Francisco, Oct. 6, 2021. The Nuggets sorely missed point guard Murray (ACL recovery) and sharpshooter Porter (back) this season. The talented tandem are on the mend and will be counted on heavily next season. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)