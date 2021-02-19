Jamal Murray got down Friday night in a city celebrated for its love of Rock and Roll.
Murray’s one-of-a-kind performance led the Nuggets’ 120-103 win at Cleveland’s Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, a mile away from the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. He scored 50 points, making 21 of the 25 shots he attempted.
He finished with an 8-of-10 mark from 3-point range and became the first player in NBA history to have 50 or more points with eight 3-pointers and a field-goal percentage above 80%.
“To do it as efficiently as he did is really remarkable,” Nuggets coach Michael Malone said. “That’s an incredible stat line. He was on fire, shooting into a big basket all night long.”
He reached the 50-point milestone without attempting a free throw, another first in NBA history.
“I didn’t really need to go to the rim at all today,” Murray said. “I was making my shots.”
It started with an eight-point first quarter, and Murray added 12 more in the second. His 9-for-11 first half helped the Nuggets to a 69-50 lead at halftime, while the Nuggets also got a 20-point first half from Michael Porter Jr., who finished with 22 points. Collin Sexton led Cleveland with 23 points.
“The 3 ball hasn’t been falling as consistently as I’d like lately, so I just tried to make it a point to get to the rim a little bit more often,” Porter said. “That’s something I’m going to continue to do, mix that in with jumpers.”
While Porter’s scoring dropped off in the second half, Murray kept it going.
“We know what Jamal is capable of, and it was really good to see him go crazy tonight,” Porter said. “It just felt like he couldn’t miss, so we just stayed out of the way and let him do his thing.”
Murray’s thing at one point in the second half was making 12 straight shots in a stretch that spanned the end of the second quarter, the entirety of the third and the start of the fourth. Denver’s lead increased from 14 to 23 over that stretch.
“To score 50, you’ve got to be committed,” Malone said after admitting he’s been on Murray to be more aggressive. “You got to be confident, and you’ve got to shoot the ball when you have the opportunity. He scored in the post, he scored at the basket, he scored from the 3-point line.”
He missed a shot from near midcourt that ended the streak, but he got back on track with a couple of layups and a three-pointer that completed Nikola Jokic’s 16-point, 12-rebound, 10-assist triple-double on the All-Star center’s 26th birthday. After making the shot, his final 3 of the night, Murray celebrated with a little dance in front of the Cleveland bench.
“Today he was like a flamethrower. Hot, hot,” Jokic said. “It’s really fun to watch.”
Murray capped his big night with a driving dunk that gave him 50 points with 2:40 to play before checking out.
The Cavaliers appeared to put in bigger defenders in an attempt to slow Denver’s star Friday, but he continued to rock.
“It doesn’t really matter,” Murray answered when asked about the switch. “I don’t see any difference. It’s just a defender in front of me, especially when I’m hitting.”