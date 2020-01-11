The Gazette's Brent Briggeman caught up with Former Air Force receiver Jalen Rowell (known in college as Jalen Robinette) at XFL training camp in Houston, where he's beginning anew with the Seattle Dragons after serving two years on active duty and transitioning into the Air Force Reserves.
You’re going by Jalen Rowell now, the name you wore on your jersey at your last Air Force home game in honor of your mother, Trine Rowell. Is that a legal change, and what was the rationale behind going by a name other than Robinette?
It’s my mother’s maiden name and she’s always been my biggest supporter since she had me when she was 17. She’s always put me first and made sacrifices. That was the least I could do is change my name and do that for her. Legally, my last name is Rowell-Robinette, and when I went to the academy I guess they just didn’t get that even though it said that on my papers, so I was just going by Robinette and didn’t think anything of it until my last game and kind of reflected on who’s been there for the whole time — outside of my teammates and coaches in college. My mom was always there. She’s my best friend. My role model.
Do you worry about brand recognition? You obviously made a name as Jalen Robinette, so is there any concern about going away from that?
I wasn’t too concerned. I think we live in a generation where anybody can be looked up, found anywhere. On my social media I keep Robinette there — it shows as Jalen Rowell and in parenthesis I’ll put Robinette. But at the same time, (the XFL) is a good way for me to get that out there in terms of recreating that brand where I’m Rowell instead of Robinette. They’ve been putting my story out there and helping with that transition.
When you heard this new policy that service academy players will now be able to play immediately and defer their time, as the spotlight player from when the rules switched away from that, what did you think about that?
You know, that was two years ago. After the first year, I moved on from what happened. For a guy like me who was mentoring the guys coming up, you talk about Geraud Sanders, talking to him, being in his ear about where to be at mentally and where to be at physically with training every day. But from a mental standpoint, I didn’t have that person who was close to my age saying ‘Here’s what you should be thinking’ and ‘Here’s what you should be doing’ and stuff like that. I try to stay in his ear and not annoy him, but give him some advice and give him some tips about what I was doing going through my second semester senior year. Taking classes and juggling training. If he wants to talk about girls, we can talk about that, too. I’m trying to spread some wisdom since I’m turning into an old man.
The XFL allows a double forward pass if the first one is behind the line of scrimmage. As a former high school quarterback who threw a few passes at Air Force, is that something you might be able to utilize and is there anything that jumps out to you with the new rules?
I was licking my chops when I heard about the double forward pass. It’s going to make the game interesting. Obviously with the shorter play clock it’s going to be a faster game. There’s going to be a lot of running. For a guy like me coming from an option offense into a team that likes to spread it out and chuck the ball, I’m very happy about that. No offense to the triple option! I’m learning a lot, especially from the guys around me. I’m very excited about that.
How difficult has it been to learn a new style of offense?
It’s almost like learning a whole new mentality. In a triple-option offense you want to be very aggressive and aware of your technique. You do a lot of blocking, so it’s where you want to strike a guy, where you want to position yourself based on where the run’s coming from, if it’s inside or outside. So a lot goes into that. Now it’s more about where we’re aligning, how you come off the ball, how you’re selling the defensive backs. So it’s shifting the mindset. But as for the plays, that just comes with repetition.
What about the level of competition? There are a lot of guys here who have played in the NFL, so how is that on a daily basis?
We’ve got some guys that can ball. For me, being away for two years and then coming into that, it’s like, BAM! The speed of the game is very fast. But we work with each other. We’ll talk with the DBs about stuff we’re doing, stuff they’re doing; we’re trying to help each other and make each other better. I’m sure once we’re scrimmaging other teams we’ll be in each other’s ears helping each other out. At the end of the day, we’re trying to win.
Where do you think your career might go? What can this league do for you and what are your goals?
The ultimate goal is to get to the NFL next season. But I like to keep it at a short-term stance and focus on the next day. So really just trying to get out there, showing what I can do to get better and get back on my feet and get running.
Having former Navy quarterback Keenan Reynolds on this team, also playing receiver, what’s that been like for you?
First couple of days we were making a couple jokes about each other and our schools, of course. But Keenan’s a great dude – very smart, great receiver, great route runner. So I’ve been trying to pick his brain and learn from him and kind of follow his lead on some things because he has that experience and he’s a great player.
Is it nice to have someone who can understand your background in a way that others just couldn’t?
Absolutely. We kind of know, as far as the cultures we came from, we kind of understand each other and you kind of have that trust. It’s nice.
What would want people to know about the XFL?
This game’s going to be fast. If you pay attention to the (25-second play) clock, it’s going to be rolling and we’re going to be playing fast. So, this will be a game where you need to play attention, and you might need to save that trip to the concession stand because we’re going to be rolling.