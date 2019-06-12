Colorado College product Jaden Schwartz had two assists Wednesday night for the St. Louis Blues as the visitors knocked off the Boston Bruins, 4-1, in Game 7 of the finals to clinch the Stanley Cup.
It was hardly a nail-biter as the Blues jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the waning seconds of the first period and built a 4-0 lead before the Bruins responded with 2:10 left in the game.
The Blues were dead last in the NHL in January. Now St. Louis has its first Stanley Cup title.
Former Colorado Avalanche player Ryan O’Reilly won the Conn Smythe Trophy for the most valuable player in the playoffs.
This man epitomizes everything about the @notredamehounds! High character, humble, integrity, unbelievable work ethic & the list goes on. Couldn’t be happier for Schwartzy and his family! pic.twitter.com/khbxVz3Yta— JeremyMylymok4️⃣ (@JeremyMylymok4) June 13, 2019
Schwartz put his name on the Cup for the first time. He played two seasons for the Tigers from 2010-2012. He made a sizable donation toward the school’s under-construction Edward J. Robson Arena.
He became the second player in NHL history to score a natural hat trick in a series-clinching game earlier in the postseason.
"To bring a Cup to a city for a first time is crazy," Schwartz told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch newspaper. "Tough to put into words. These fans have been waiting a long time. It's exciting. We're going to have a lot of fun with it."
Boston seemed to fall apart defensively late in the first period. On slow change, the Blues collected the puck in the neutral zone and defenseman Jay Bouwmeester fired a shot from the point that O'Reilly tipped between Boston goalie Tukka Rask's pads at 16:47.
"It takes one goal to get going to swing that momentum, we just didn't get that one early enough," Marchand said.
In the closing seconds, Pastrnak gave the puck up in his own end. Schwartz sent a pass to Alex Pietrangelo and the defenseman beat Rask with a backhander to the blocker side from the slot with eight seconds left.