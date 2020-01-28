Jack Gates’ acrobatic goal Friday for Colorado College is being admired nationwide.
Gates’ short-handed stunner was the No. 5 NCAA play of the week, posted Tuesday. The National Collegiate Hockey Conference teased on Twitter that there was a “good chance” it will be seen again later, likely meaning it will be one of its plays of the week as well.
#NCAAHockey Plays of the Week 🏒5️⃣ | @CC_Hockey1's Jack Gates scored a highlight-reel short-✋ goal. After beating an Omaha player to the puck, he sliced toward the 🥅 and scored while flying in front of the net after being tripped!! pic.twitter.com/LcccomPaYq— NCAA Ice Hockey (@NCAAIceHockey) January 28, 2020
Gates said he caught the Mavericks’ last man back flat-footed and won the race to Omaha’s blue line. He cut to the net as Dean Stewart dove and got his stick in Gates’ legs. The Tigers’ junior scored while flying through the air.
Gates didn’t realize he’d been tripped, or that he’d scored.
“I just swatted it to the net and I saw the ref’s hand go,” Gates said.
The goal made it 3-0 with a power play to boot, and forced Omaha to make a goalie change. Coach Mike Haviland said it was good to see Gates, who gives “150% in practice,” get rewarded, though he wished the Tigers could have held the lead in an eventual 6-4 loss.
“That was a pretty special goal,” Haviland said.
Gates said old teammates have reached out this week with compliments after seeing the goal on Twitter.