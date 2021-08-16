The quarterback battle in Boulder came to an unfortunately early end.
“I think it’s going to be at least a couple of more weeks,” Colorado coach Karl Dorrell said Friday at the team’s media day when asked about a timeline for a decision between Brendon Lewis and J.T. Shrout.
The next day, Shrout, a sophomore transfer from Tennessee, was hurt during a scrimmage that Dorrell said would be a big test for both of his top quarterbacks. Monday, Dorrell said an MRI showed a “significant” injury with an indefinite return date.
“He will be out for a period of time,” Dorrell said Monday. “It’s unfortunate for him.”
Dorrell said they’ll try to keep Shrout involved in the program while he recovers from injury.
Lewis, a second-year freshman, becomes the expected starter for the Sept. 3 opener against Northern Colorado. Lewis recorded his only playing time last season in a 55-23 loss to Texas in the Alamo Bowl. He finished with 95 yards passing, completing six of 10 attempts, and rushed nine times for 73 yards and a score. The expectation is that Lewis will benefit from receiving all of the first-team reps in practice.
“His growth has already been tremendous since that bowl game,” Dorrell said Monday. “Now, we’re all expecting he’s going to continue to just really blossom and climb and be more precise and be so much … cleaner in everything he does from an operational standpoint.”
True freshman Drew Carter is now the Buffaloes backup, and Jordan Woolverton, a freshman walk-on from Durango, is third on the depth chart.