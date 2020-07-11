The news that Ivy League schools would suspend fall semester sports delivered a local blow.
Colorado College was set to host Princeton in men's hockey the weekend following Thanksgiving. The series has been removed from the online schedule. The CC athletic department could not immediately provide comment.
The Ivy League on Wednesday became the first Division I conference to rule out playing all sports this fall semester. Decisions about the spring semester will follow. Brown, Cornell, Dartmouth, Harvard, Princeton and Yale, all of whom compete in the ECAC, were affected.
The series at The Broadmoor World Arena was supposed to take place Nov. 27-28 and kick off a three-weekend homestand for the Tigers. It was the second half of a home-and-away series between the programs as CC visited Hobey Baker Memorial Rink in December and swept a school that also goes by Tigers.