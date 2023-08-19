The Air Force football team caught its first glimpse of its renovated home on Saturday.

The players seemed to pay little mind to the east side when holding their first practice of the season in the stadium, which is now without bleachers on top of the bowl.

“It doesn’t look that much different,” linebacker Alec Mock said. “It’s just that one little piece by the visitor’s side. Other than that, I think it looks good.”

The appearance of the stadium is no different from field level looking toward the west, with the three decks leading up to the press box and the mountainous backdrop.

But turn around and what used to be two levels of seating is now just the 20 or so rows of benches climbing up to ground level.

The reduced seating will bring stadium capacity down to around 38,000 this season, down about 8,000 from its previous level. Ultimately, the $90-million project will result in an enclosed structure with 1,200 premium seats and other amenities.

“You love it,” coach Troy Calhoun said of the new look. “You love how much stuff is being pushed everywhere, things are being knocked down. It’s beautiful. If you love destruction so there can be recreation or reconstruction, it’s awesome.”

Air Force will play just five games at Falcon Stadium this season, hosting James Madison on Sept. 2, Utah State on Sept. 15, Wyoming on Oct. 14, San Diego State on Sept. 30 and UNLV on Nov. 18. The scheduled home game against Army on Nov. 4 will be played at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver.

For the senior class, playing a season in a construction zone holds some positives.

“I’m hoping it will help the crowd feel more condensed,” center Thor Paglialong said in July. “I’m excited to see what they’re doing with it. Unfortunately, my senior class won’t be there for it. But it will be cool in the future coming back.”

Added defensive back Camby Goff when asked in July, “It’s going to look like it’s sold out every time we play. It’s going to be a cool environment.”

With the season approaching – Saturday marked two weeks until the opening kickoff – the construction didn’t seem to be a pressing concern for the team.

“I just want to play football,” Mock said. “We could do it in a no-stands field, wouldn’t bother me.”