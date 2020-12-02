Air Force successfully touched down in Logan, Utah, around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday afternoon. For the Falcons and Utah State, teams hungry for a game to take place, their arrival was undoubtedly applauded on all sides.
Expect the warm welcome to end there in advance of the teams' 7:30 p.m. meeting Thursday.
“It’s a fight,” Utah State defensive end Nick Heninger said. “And I love a fight.”
An overwhelming amount has changed for both of these teams since they last met Oct. 26, 2019, in Falcon Stadium. Since then the Aggies saw their quarterback, Jordan Love, drafted in the first round by the Green Bay Packers. Another quarterback transferred to Texas Tech and a third was recently dismissed form the team amid a tumultuous season that saw the Aggies fire coach Gary Anderson in early November. Two other starters have departed the team.
Utah State (1-4, 1-4 Mountain West) seems to have found its footing under interim coach Frank Maile, beating New Mexico 41-27 last week in the first start by sophomore quarterback Andrew Peasley.
Air Force (2-2, 1-2) lost quarterback Donald Hammond III to an academy violation and had dozens of players leave the team on turnbacks for the fall semester when it appeared there would be no fall season. Three of the past four games have been canceled or postponed for COVID-19 reasons either within the Falcons team or their opponent and multiple standout players like guard Nolan Laufenberg, tailback Kadin Remsberg and fullback Timothy Jackson have missed time over contact tracing with the virus or injuries or both.
The Falcons have used 24 first-time starters this year, second nationally only to the 25 used by Army and Navy.
All this static has done nothing to cause Utah State to forget what happened when the Falcons thoroughly dismantled it in the last meeting.
The Aggies ran for just 14 yards in the 31-7 loss. They went 1 of 9 on third downs and Air Force monopolized possession to the tune of a 45:43 to 14:17 difference.
“They’re a machine with that style of offensive play,” Heninger said. “The only way to beat them is to be disciplined and be tougher. … We have to beat them up. This is literally like a back-alley slugfest.
“I feel like they got us last year. My plan is to never let that happen again.”
Air Force may lack the raw sense of revenge when it comes to motivation, but it will be no less driven simply from a seizing-the-moment standpoint. Three times in the past month the team has prepared for an opponent only to have games not take place. The final home game was canceled last week fewer than 24 hours before kickoff. The seniors know Army is scheduled for Dec. 19 and a bowl game is a possibility, but they also know the season could end at any moment.
“I love the game of football,” outside linebacker Grant Donaldson said. “That’s been my entire life. I’m going to go prepare like it is my last game.”
Donaldson and Falcons slot receiver Ben Peterson responded matter of factly when asked about the challenge presented by the Aggies. Donaldson pointed out the quality of running backs and the elusive Peasley at quarterback. Peterson noted the team’s approach won’t change much beyond adjusting to the defensive front the Aggies show.
“We’re going to go out and execute and play physical,” Peterson said. “If we do that, we’re not too worried about what they’re changing up. We should be able to win the game if we do our stuff right.”
At Utah State, where the interim coach is auditioning for the permanent job and the team itself is reeling from a series of setbacks, there was less calm and more of a sense of an invading army approaching.
“If you think you’re tough, this is the team you measure your toughness against,” said Maile, who served as an interim coach for one game in 2019 and owns a 2-1 record at the helm of the Aggies. “I love playing Air Force, just for the mere fact that you can measure your physicality, your mentality, just by playing these guys.
“Air Force is known to beat teams before they even walk on the football field. That’s one thing you can’t let creep into the minds of the kids in the building, ever, is just fear. Hesitancy is the enemy at this point.”