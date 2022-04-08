DENVER — José Iglesias got to first base in the second inning of the Rockies' game on Friday and immediately folded into himself.
The shortstop, who signed a one-year deal with the Rockies in the offseason, was overcome with emotion. His father, Candelario, has watched 3,331 at-bats in his career. This was the first one he's missed – Candelario passed away a few weeks ago.
Iglesias didn't expect the tears, but as soon as he hit the ball he thought of his father and what he would think of it. Iglesias threw his hands up to the sky, a symbol to the man who sacrificed so much to help him get to where he is today.
"It was for him" Iglesias said. "He was a big part of my life, a big part of my career."
Iglesias grew up in Cuba, and his father played professional baseball there. He was a shortstop, just like his son.
"He was not as good as me," Iglesias joked.
After his career ended, Candelario worked long hours in a factory, making only $10 a month. He came home every night and played baseball with Iglesias, no matter how tired he was.
"He was everything to me," Iglesias said. "His dream was to watch me in the big leagues. He told me once 'If I can watch you play for one day, I'll be good to go after that. He watched me play for 10 years ... he's in a better place now, watching me play every day."
On Friday, noticing the emotion, Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman immediately tried to comfort him. Freeman lost his mother when he was young, and tried to help Iglesias get through the moment.
"It was a beautiful moment," Iglesias said. "Beyond baseball, we are human beings."
Iglesias, who defected from Cuba in 2008, had just the one hit in his game with the Rockies. If his Father was still here, he'd go through all of his at-bats with him on Friday, analyzing how they went. Then he'd tell him to turn the page and try again tomorrow.
"I'm going to miss him tonight," Iglesias said.