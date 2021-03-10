DENVER - The Colorado Avalanche barely avoided a second straight loss in a game they dominated against the Arizona Coyotes, but the captain came through in overtime.
As his team was outshot 46-14, Antti Raanta willed the Coyotes to a West Division standings point, making several barely there saves in the third period.
In extra time, Gabriel Landeskog considered his options and wasn’t sold. He circled and tried again, scoring for a 2-1 victory Wednesday night.
“I kind of wanted to shoot the first one but didn’t want to force anything, go off his shin pad,” Landeskog said. “In overtime you really want to play with possession and really pick your spots.
“Came around a second time and they were a little bit lower, and was able to fire one through a screen.”
Nathan MacKinnon returned to the Colorado lineup after missing three games following a hit to the head that knocked him from a game March 3. He was a force all night, playing 24:44 and registering 10 shots on goal. Coach Jared Bednar double-shifted his rested star forward.
“He just gives you that spark,” Bednar said. “I watch him and he’s just not going to give the puck away offensively. … He’s not going to give it away without making the opposing team work to defend him.”
The first minute and a half painted a deceiving picture of the game to come. On the Avalanche’s fourth shot on goal, Andre Burakovsky flipped the puck back to the trailer, Brandon Saad, who beat Raanta 1:23 into the game.
A total of 62:59 rolled off the clock before Colorado beat Raanta again. In the meantime, Tyler Pitlick scored for Arizona late in the second period. Tyson Jost was tied up with Nick Schmaltz in front of the net and the shot appeared to glance off Jost.
In the final seconds of a late power play, Raanta’s foot caught a shot from Valeri Nichushkin that was headed for the far post.
The Avalanche caught a break as the clock wound down. Ryan Graves had a shot blocked at the blue line and Schmaltz went off on a breakaway, but he couldn’t keep control of the puck.
Bednar said Monday that the Avalanche have been making each opposing goaltender “look like an All-Star” lately. Raanta finished with 39 saves but Bednar still cited his own team’s issues.
“We have some really good scoring chances and we’re not shooting the puck as well as we have in the past, just recently," Bednar said. “Tip your hat to Raanta, but we’re making other goalies look good right now.”