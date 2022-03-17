SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Salt River Fields had a buzz to it on Thursday.
Players chatted excitedly over their eggs. Front office executives smiled as they walked around the complex. Everyone was talking about the same thing: Kris Bryant is going to be a Rockie, and he's going to be one for a long time.
On Wednesday, the Rockies and Bryant agreed to a seven-year, $182 million contract, multiple sources said. Bryant, a four-time All-Star, will provide the team with an undeniable boost on and off the field. There was a need for a middle-of-the-order bat, and Bryant will slide right into the starting left field spot.
“I was excited," Ryan McMahon said. "What he’s done in his career speaks for itself. A good player like that is going to help any team."
But the move is also perplexing. The Rockies have let homegrown stars walk away in recent years. Jon Gray is with the Rangers. Nolan Arenado is a Cardinal. And Trevor Story, who gave a tearful goodbye to Coors Field last fall, remains a free agent, with no desire of signing back with the Rockies. Now, they are bringing in a player from out of town and handing him the second-richest contract in team history.
"It seemed uncharacteristic from what I've seen in the past," said Charlie Blackmon, the veteran entering his 11th season.
This move won't make them a World Series contender. The division still seems out of reach, especially with the additions of the Dodgers, who added another star, Freddie Freeman, to their already jam-packed lineup on Wednesday.
It does, however, send a clear message to the players about the direction of the team.
"The outlook for the season has changed dramatically," Blackmon said. "That amount of money from Dick (Monfort) and the front office, that's a pretty big commitment. They are trying to win some games."
Most in the clubhouse have never met Bryant, but he and Connor Joe go back to their days at the University of San Diego. They played together for two years, and Joe has fond memories of Bryant, including the massive home runs he hit in the West Coast Conference Baseball Championship. They texted last night, and Bryant told Joe how happy he is to be joining him in Colorado.
"All the accolades that he's won, he hasn't changed," Joe said. "He's a great kid, great person. So excited to have him, it's going to be really fun to be teammates again."
Most on the Rockies' roster have never been to the playoffs, let alone won a World Series like Brya . He'll instantly become the new face of the franchise, and a major voice in the clubhouse as the team tries to move forward.
"He's a leader," Kyle Freeland said. "He's a leader in the clubhouse and a leader on the field. I think guys are going to lean on him and he's going to come in and make an impact immediately"