Free-agent guard Isaiah Thomas has agreed to a one-year, $2 million deal with the Denver Nuggets, league sources told ESPN.
Thomas met with Tim Connelly, Denver's president of basketball operations, and coach Michael Malone in Las Vegas in recent days, continuing to talk and text with them about a role and circumstances surrounding him joining the Nuggets, league sources said.
This is a high-reward, low-risk gamble for the Nuggets, who aspire to reach the Western Conference playoffs this season. For Thomas, it is a chance to re-establish himself on a winning team, stay healthy and re-enter free agency next summer.