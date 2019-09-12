Air Force quarterback Isaiah Sanders was one of 11 players in college football’s highest classification named to the team honoring his off-the-field work.
Sanders and the 10 others were selected among 137 nominees for the 2019 Allstate and American Football Coaches Association Good Works Team.
Former Broncos quarterback Tim Tebow and ESPN commentator Kirk Herbstreit were among the panel of judges selecting the team.
“I’ve had the privilege of not only being a member of the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team, but also witnessing firsthand how these young men are able to inspire and ultimately change the lives of those around them,” Tebow said. “Each year, I’m impressed by the way that Allstate and the AFCA share the important stories of these players’ ‘good works,’ and I’m honored to be part of such a special program that has become a source of inspiration in the college football community.”
There was an 11-man team selected from the Football Bowl Subdivision and another encompassing all other levels of college football. Clemson’s Dabo Swinney was selected as the honorary coach.
The players will be invited to the Sugar Bowl, where they will join Tebow and other volunteers in assisting with a community service project in New Orleans.
Sanders, a Monument native and Palmer Ridge graduate, was the first Air Force player named to the team. A senior, Sanders serves as the Falcons’ community service representative and has helped coordinate and participate in a service event where team members fixed up a local playground . He also holds leadership positions in a Fellowship of Christian Athlete group, a non-profit called Undivided that focuses on strengthening communities and he has performed spoken word pieces for around 1,000 people over the past two years.
FBS Allstate/AFCA Good Works Team: Koby Quansah, Duke; Denzel Goolsby, Kansas State; James Smith-Williams, NC State; Connor Wedington, Stanford; Isaiah Sanders, Air Force; Marcel Dancy, California; Jake Fromm, Georgia; Bryce Torneden, Kansas; Landon Young, Kentucky; Tre Tipton, Pittsburgh; and Spencer Eason-Riddle, South Carolina