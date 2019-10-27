INDIANAPOLIS • The first rule of football club is you never feel sorry for a millionaire athlete, one sweet gig. Well, not never. Rarely. But with disclaimers out of the way, let’s talk about the powerful, live emotion pouring out from Von Miller and pending father Chris Harris Jr. after Sunday’s game, the Broncos’ latest cruel defeat.
This was the real stuff.
The Broncos lost another game they shoulda, woulda, coulda won. This time it was 15-13 to the Colts in The House That Peyton Built, a sloggy, groggy game Manning wouldn’t even recognize. They lost at Lucas Oil Stadium on an Adam Vinatieri field goal from 51 yards with 26 seconds left, just as they lost on a Bears field goal with 00:00 seconds left, just as they lost on a Jags field goal with 00:00 seconds left. I mean, come on. The Broncos could find a way to lose in a Choose Your Own Adventure book. It’s an acquired skill at this point, and their 2-6 record is equal parts painful and deserved.
Now their hearts hurt (Miller) and hope (Harris) in ways that involve both football and life.
Von first. I can’t remember a regular-season locker room in which Miller has been more emotional than he was in this one. He rocked purple shades to mask the tears that started to fall and spoke in a scratchy mumble that underscored the sadness. The trade deadline is Tuesday, and a couple of his Super Bowl 50 buddies could be on the block — Harris and Derek Wolfe. That’s tough. Dang right it’s tough.
Plus, Miller had the outcome (and possibly the assurance his buddies wouldn’t be traded) literally in his grasp: Jacoby Brissett, a 241-pound linebacker of a quarterback, in his right hand for a game-ending sack, maybe even a safety, on the Colts’ goal line. But Brissett — the “toughest” quarterback in the NFL to bring down, according to Wolfe — slipped out of his huge mitts and fired a laser to TY Hilton. First down, Colts. Six snaps later, Vinatieri happened.
“This is going to hurt for a little bit,” Miller said before trudging to the bus — but not alone.
Chris next. These guys have been awesome Broncos for so long they’re very much on a one-syllable basis, not unlike John or Meck or TD. One day they’ll go in the Ring of Fame, hopefully together — Miller as the all-time sacks leader, Harris as a ferocious cornerback who made orange and blue look damn good. Von likes to say how they came into the league, fresh-faced rookies, and now Harris is a father of “three little girls.” Pretty soon that’s four little girls.
“Shoot, I got a baby coming in a couple days. I want to be here for my baby,” Harris said, explaining his hope for the trade deadline. “I definitely want to continue to play here. I don’t have no issues here.”
As a man who’s trying to raise two dogs — 7 years and 7 months, thanks for asking — the idea of four girls strikes me as impossible, so tonight I’ll say a quick one for Chris and Leah Harris. Man coverage is long gone. They’re in full-time zone.
“I’m not going to lie to you, it was the hardest week for me. Hard for me to focus. Hard to play the game. But I got through it and I thought I played solid today,” Harris said.
Repeat: never feel sorry for millionaire athletes. Well, rarely. We should all be so fortunate to earn $17.5 million (Miller) and $12.5 million (Harris) to play one season of football. Still, the human element stuck out its mug after another heartbreaking loss turned the Broncos locker room into another therapy session.
“We had our chances,” coach Vic Fangio said, “but we didn’t get it done.”
“It is what it is, man,” Wolfe said.
“I thought I had him,” Miller said.
Finally and forcefully, Joe Flacco all but fired offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello on the spot. His issue — among others — was how Denver approached a final drive that coulda, woulda, shoulda iced the game. The play calls: run, run, run, short pass, run, punt. What followed was the most emotion the world’s ever seen from Joe Flacco: “I just felt like what do we have to lose? Why can’t we be aggressive in some of these situations? That’s kind of how I feel about a lot of the game today.”
Was Sunday the final time Von and Chris share a swath of fake turf as teammates? Doubt it, because John Elway forever believes winning is just around the corner and bogey-bogey-bogey will be followed by birdie-birdie-birdie. Harris said he doesn’t know if he’ll be traded, but it should be known only one man wore sweatpants and a hoodie out of the locker room — not a suit, the team rule: No. 25. And Chris scooted quickly along to catch up with Von in the tunnel.
“It’s tough. That’s my guy. We’ve been through a lot of ups and a lot of downs,” Miller said as he left the locker room.
The final meaningful play of what could be the end of the Von-Chris era was all Von-Chris, too. It’s the rare time you won’t watch twice: Miller slides inside and sprints, untouched, to the quarterback. He thumps Brissett with a right arm, flinging the quarterback like a slingshot into the end zone. Somehow, Brissett breaks free of Miller’s grasp before zipping an arrow down the sideline to Hilton, who’s been smothered by Harris in man coverage.
“Feel like I shut him down other than that (BS) right there,” Harris said.
For most of eight years Von and Chris have shut ‘em down, together. Now they wait, emotional and uncertain, to learn if Sunday was the end.
