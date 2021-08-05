Demonte Meeks has never started a game for Air Force at 100 percent.
As a sophomore, he was in kickoff coverage at Boise State, tried to make an arm tackle and wound up with a torn labrum.
“I felt something pop and was like, ‘That doesn’t feel too great,’” Meeks said. “Then Brody (Bagnall) goes down and I have to play the whole game.”
Meeks started the final two games of that season, then led the team with 98 tackles as a junior as he was a second-team all-Mountain West selection. All with that shoulder injury that had him wincing every time he jumped and taking on blocks and ball carriers exclusively with his right shoulder.
He had planned to play through again as a senior in 2020.
Then, COVID.
Meeks was one of about three dozen Falcons who took a turnback semester in the fall of 2020, a decision he made when the Mountain West postponed its season. By the time that decision was reversed, Meeks was already wearing a sling in his Ohio home after undergoing shoulder surgery.
He used that semester break to intern at a civil engineering design group and help care for his mother as she recovered from brain surgery related to epilepsy. And he allowed his body to finally heal.
“For me, it’s night and day how much stronger I am,” Meeks said.
Meeks and the Falcons begin fall camp on Friday night with the first of two closed-door practices before the media will get its first glimpse at the 2021 team. The public will have two chances to view the team — Aug. 14 and 21 at Falcon Stadium at 9:30 a.m. — before the season begins on Sept. 4 against Lafayette.
The fall practice promises to be one of the most interesting in Falcons history primarily because of the abundance of experience on the defensive side. Meeks, defensive end Jordan Jackson (who also had labrum surgery), cornerback Milton Bugg III, outside linebacker Lakota Wills and defensive tackle Christopher Herrera are back from the turnbacks, healthy, rested and presumably in line to regain the starting spots they had in 2019 for a team that went 11-2 and won the Cheez-It Bowl. Rare sixth-year Falcon James Jones IV is also back at cornerback, as is Trey Taylor, who finished spring 2020 in line to start as a sophomore.
They’ll be met with competition from eight players who started multiple games for the defense in 2020 — including safeties Ethan Erickson and Corvan Taylor, who started five of the six games. Then there’s Taylor’s classmates in what would have been the sophomore class last year who are still largely anonymous but now enter their third year at the academy with three years of eligibility left.
“It was crazy to see,” Meeks said of the internal competition among defensive players in spring practice. “I think we can be really good.”
Coach Troy Calhoun has pointed out that the 2020 aftermath benefits other teams far more than his. Those teams were able to, for the most part, have their full team intact in 2020 and now bring everybody back. Air Force doesn’t technically get an extra year out of anybody, since the players who took turnbacks weren’t at the academy last fall to gain experience in practice and games.
Still, those players are now a year older. Some, like Meeks, are healthier than they otherwise would have been, and it’s likely no team in the nation has as many players who have started multiple games on one side of the ball (Air Force has 14 players on defense who have started more than one game).
It will make for an interesting fall, since only 11 players can earn starting spots.
What to track in Air Force’s fall camp
Quarterback
Coach Troy Calhoun said shoulder surgery following the 2020 season for Haaziq Daniels shouldn’t have any lingering impact. Still, for Daniels to return as the starter after an up-and-down sophomore season in which he was thrust into action in place of Donald Hammond III means he’ll have to fend off competition from senior Warren Bryan, junior Chance Stevenson, sophomore Zachary Larrier (the Mountain West indoor track champion at 200 meters), sophomore Ben Brittain and any others — sophomore Jake Smith, perhaps — who Air Force did not include on its preseason roster.
Offensive line
All five starters from 2020 are gone. Air Force has rarely lacked for solid play up front, but that’s a heavy load. Among the potential replacements are 320-plus guards Hawk Wimmer, Isaac Cochran and Kris Campbell. Sophomore Everett Smalley tops the early depth chart at left tackle and Ryan Booth, at the other tackle, is one of the few veterans.
Breakout stars
There are so many possible players here. Receivers David Cormier and Amari Terry, fullbacks Emmanuel Michel and Omar Fattah. Defensively, sophomores Trey Taylor (safety) and Eian Castonguay (cornerback) could challenge more experienced players. Air Force returns multiple three-year starters on defense and last year’s returning passer (Daniels), rusher (Brad Roberts) and receiver (tight end Kyle Patterson), but there’s plenty of room for emerging talent to take a central role.