Wednesday’s scrimmage against the Minnesota Wild is somewhere between an audition and a dress rehearsal.
The lines have been rehearsed in training camp. As of 3 p.m. Tuesday, Colorado Avalanche coach Jared Bednar said he hadn’t spoken to his cast yet so he declined to comment on roster decisions.
But he said aside from Samuel Girard missing practice earlier that day — he’s expected back Wednesday — everything followed a familiar script.
One detail still unsettled is which goaltender is the understudy. Bednar said Philipp Grubauer and Pavel Francouz will split time in net during the scrimmage and into the round-robin games. The starter for Game 1 of the playoffs will earn his way.
“I’d like to get both of those guys playing and get some games under their belt before we head into the playoffs,” Bednar said.
Also uncertain is what, if anything, the Avalanche and Wild will do to imitate or follow the Pittsburgh Penguins and Philadelphia Flyers’ demonstration of “solidarity” before Tuesday’s scrimmage at Scotiabank Arena. The teams mingled together on the blue lines during the anthems.
The Penguins tweeted that the Pennsylvania teams “stood as one” "to stand up against social injustice, racism, and hate.”
“I think they’re lucky a line brawl didn’t break out there,” Avalanche forward Matt Calvert joked about the longtime heated rivals.
There was discussion among the Avalanche after practice.
“I’m not sure what will happen here, but it’s nice to see people doing things to show support for whatever cause they believe in,” Ryan Graves said.
“We were just chatting about different things you can do to show support and create awareness and that’s exactly what they were doing,” Calvert added.
The tuneup between the Avalanche and Wild is set for 12:30 p.m. The teams split the regular-season series 2-2. All of the games were close, with two decided by one goal and the other two featuring an empty-netter.