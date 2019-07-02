Wolde Harris wasted little time in his first training session as interim coach of the Colorado Springs Switchbacks on Monday.
With no need for introductions — Harris has served as an assistant to Steve Trittschuh for four-plus seasons — and little time to waste with the club’s next game, a 7 p.m. Thursday visit from Orange County, rapidly approaching, the first direction was simple: get back to work.
After two training sessions, Jordan Burt, who’s captaining the Switchbacks in his fifth season in Colorado Springs, says the message was received.
“To be honest, guys have responded really well,” Burt said. “Everyone has a lot of respect for Wolde.”
It’s an awkward transition for Harris, who has desired to be a head coach but is not celebrating the removal of Steve Trittschuh, a longtime friend dating back to their playing days with Colorado Rapids.
“I think it’s a tough time for everybody all around,” Harris said.
“There’s one thing I really want to say: I have an immense amount of respect for Steve Trittschuh. An immense amount in all kinds of different ways from a professional level, to a personal level.”
The easiest way for Harris to get beyond the emotions in play is work, and the club has plenty to do to get back in playoff position, sitting eight points out of 10th after three straight losses near the midway point of the season.
“We need to learn from that and recommit ourselves to doing the things that are going to get us where we want to go,” Harris said. “The first thing is to stick to the values that we hold true and what got us to this point, which is the team comes first.”
Burt is also onboard with the team-first mentality.
“There’s been a great energy about us,” Burt said. “I think everyone realizes that no one is bigger than the club and everyone’s jobs are going to be up for grabs at some point. Our job is to go out and execute, and we’re putting pressure on ourselves to do that.”
Switchbacks president Nick Ragain said Harris would be considered to become the coach on a more permanent basis depending on results.
“Wolde has given a lot to the organization,” Ragain said.
“Wolde has an opportunity to be the next head coach, but the search will be greater than that."
August was a rough estimate from Ragain on when the coaching search might end, giving Harris roughly a month of work to make his case.
“The easiest way to get through stuff like this, the emotional stuff, is to just get back to work,” Harris said.
“I think the core leadership that we have has done a good job in terms of helping the younger ones understand situations like this. It’s not the end of the world. It’s certainly not the end of the season. There’s a lot of football to be played.”