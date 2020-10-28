Joshua Stoner appears to be the next man up in the Air Force backfield, assuming protocol allows it.
The Falcons have not revealed the severity of tailback Kadin Remsberg’s chest/collarbone injury suffered in a loss at San Jose State this past weekend. Coach Troy Calhoun has made it an unofficial policy to not discuss injuries, and he kept Remsberg on the depth chart as the starting tailback for Saturday’s game against No. 25 Boise State.
However, sources have told The Gazette that Remsberg — a 1,000-yard rusher in 2019 — will miss a minimum of three weeks with the injury.
That thrusts Stoner, a senior with 210 career rushing yards and an 8.4 yard-per-carry average, into the lineup. But, again, that’s not a given.
Stoner was one of three offensive contributors forced to miss the game at San Jose State while in COVID-19 quarantine because of contact with a fellow cadet in a class. Sources initially told The Gazette that those quarantined would need to remain isolated for two weeks through Thursday. If that was and remains the case, that would leave little time for preparation for the trio that included starting guards Nolan Laufenberg and Kyle Krepsz.
“Time will tell. I think for any guy, that’s the reality of where we’re working,” said Calhoun, who would say only that prior to Tuesday’s practice he didn’t expect to have anyone available that day who hadn’t played at San Jose State.
“We’ve got to get to Thursday, if that was accurate.”
Calhoun said the team does not intend to move slot receiver Brandon Lewis to tailback. Lewis, whose position mirrors the tailback in some formations, ran nine times for 60 yards against the Spartans while also catching six passes for 36 yards. Lewis, listed at 5-foot-9, 175 pounds, has similar size and speed to Remsberg, 5-9, 180.
“I don’t think so,” Calhoun said of a potential switch for Lewis, a junior. “You’re asking, like a long haul? No sir. I don’t think so.”
Freshman tailback Jordan Gidrey saw action in each of the first two games, logging five carries. He figures to remain in the mix.
The Falcons ran for 369 yards on 53 carries in an opening 40-6 victory over Navy, then saw that production dip to 206 yards on 49 carries in the loss to San Jose State. Now it plays what figures to be the best defense yet from the Broncos.
The offensive line could be without center Nicholas Noyen (sprained ankle), but, barring a hitch, should be bolstered by the return of Laufenberg and Krepsz.
“I think that will make a pretty big difference,” right tackle Adam Jewell said. “The experience that they bring to the table is huge. They’ve been a key part of our offense for the last two, now three years, so getting them back will be great. But I don’t know if we know they’re going to be back yet.”