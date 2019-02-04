The injury woes continued for the Air Force women’s basketball team in a loss Saturday to Colorado State.
A week after junior center Kassady Huffman was lost to a torn ACL – a diagnosis confirmed by coach Chris Gobrecht on Monday – freshman Riley Snyder left with a sprained ankle.
Snyder left late in the third quarter, and the Falcons were then outscored 20-11 in the fourth quarter during a 55-48 loss.
Snyder, who ranks second on the team in scoring at 10.5 points per game, may miss Wednesday’s game at Wyoming as Gobrecht utilizes an off-day on Saturday to give her a full week of recovery.
"I don’t know if she’ll be ready for Wednesday, but I don’t think it’s going to be anything long-term," Gobrecht said. "But we have to wait and see."
As for Huffman, the injury will cost her the rest of the season and even puts the beginning of her senior campaign at risk.
Huffman, an Air Academy graduate, saw her freshman season end early with a broken collar bone, then didn’t play as a sophomore because of an academy violation. Now her junior year is finished after just 19 games.
Gobrecht said he will explore all avenues to get Huffman an additional season of eligibility through a medical turnback. This has happened frequently for those who play fall sports, as it requires only an extra semester. But for those in winter sports, former men’s basketball player Nick Welch stands as the rare example of one who was given a full extra year.
Huffman was leading Air Force with 6.6 rebounds per game and 25 blocked shots when she was injured against San Jose State.
“She has yet to play a whole season,” Gobrecht said. “I’d give anything to figure out a way for her to play a full season at Air Force because she loves being a part of the program and she’s such an infectious, enthusiastic person.”
Sophomore Alexis Springfield, who started 16 games this season, also continues to be out because of a concussion.
“I still like who we are,” Gobrecht said. “I still like what this team is capable of doing. And I’m excited to see how they can finish the season and see if we can get some people.”