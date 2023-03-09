After six years at Wyoming, Hunter Maldonado crafted a fitting farewell.

The Colorado Springs native and Vista Ridge graduate poured on a career-high 36 points in a loss to New Mexico in the opening round of the Mountain West tournament late Wednesday.

His Cowboys lost the game to New Mexico 87-76, but his outing could well stand up as the most memorable performance of the tournament. And for those who saw the outpouring of praise from Maldonado’s assistant coach, teammates and even competitors afterward, his impact needed no further explanation.

Maldonado’s career was extended by an injury redshirt and the extra year of eligibility provided by COVID, resulting in a supersized career, the Mountain West’s all-time lead in assists (630) and a place in conference and Wyoming history. He stayed through a coaching change and rode through a rough final season where high expectations were cratered by injuries.

Here are excerpts of the praise heaped upon Maldonado, along with some of his own reflections.

Maldonado on his personal growth from the time he left home for Wyoming...

When I left Colorado Springs, I was still in high school. I was 17 going on 18 when I got to Wyoming. For me the mindset has been the biggest thing and trying to transform and find myself and who I am as a person. ... Going through so much adversity, you find yourself and find a way to fight and realize every day is going to be a fight, and you've got to go out there. If you don't go out there and fight, then at the end of the day you're probably going to be a step behind somebody, and I don't want that to happen.

Maldonado on what he was able to do from an educational standpoint with such a long-playing career...

I got a bachelor's in economics, a bachelor's in finance, and I'll get my masters in finance.

New Mexico coach Richard Pitino on Maldonado...

Hunter Maldonado is one of the best players in my 11 years of going against. … I never want to see that guy again. He is unbelievable. What a unique player, and an absolute warrior, and that's what I told him. I said, you are a warrior.

He dominates the game. He does it with class. He is loyal, which I know coach (Jeff) Linder had said that. That's kind of rare in the world that we're living in today to stick through a coaching change and to stick it out. So I've got so much respect for him.

A unique, unique player who is shooting the ball better.

Wyoming assistant Sundance Wicks, who filled in for coach Jeff Linder, who was with his ailing father who died on Thursday…

Sign Up for Pikes Peak 5 Game analysis and insights from The Gazette sports staff including columns by Woody Paige and Paul Klee. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

The greatest compliment you can give any human being is to be consistent, accountable every day to show up the same way every single day. Whoever gets to marry this guy is going to be really damn lucky.

Wyoming teammate Xavier Dusell…

He is just a class guy and it's been an honor to be able to wear the brown and gold next to him.

Maldonado on playing for coach Jeff Linder, who has built a reputation of being tough on players...

If you are about the right stuff, he is easy to play for. He gets on me when I do something wrong, like every coach should, but that's holding you accountable. If he didn't do that, I don't think I would be any good. I think this generation is a little soft when it comes to that.

It was really easy to make the decision to stay. It was really easy to make the decision to come back to school for this sixth year.

He is one of the best coaches I've ever had. Transformed me into something that I think you guys have been able to see the last two years, and nothing bad to say about him.

New Mexico’s Josiah Allick, who drew compliments for his defense on Maldonado on Wednesday despite Maldonado scoring 36 points...

It's hard to kind of accept a compliment for defense when a guy scores 36, but I'll take it.

He was making some really, really high-level plays and shots. … I mean, one, he was fading away from the rim and, like, scooped it off the top right corner of the backboard. Obviously, his fair share of fade-aways over my hand where I had already tried to beat him up a bit on his way down to the block.

I mean, he is just – he is a great scorer.

Pitino on what he told Maldonado after the game…

I just told him I have so much respect. I don't like playing against him, but, wow, is he a terrific player and so much character and substance to him.