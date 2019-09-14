Brent Briggeman and Paul Klee share updates from Folsom Field in Boulder:
End of 3rd: Air Force 20, CU 10
BOULDER – Air Force’s offense staked it to a lead at Colorado. It’s defense has kept it there.
The Falcons lead the Buffaloes 20-10 after three quarters, with Air Force’s defense holding the Buffaloes scoreless since a field goal with 7 minutes remaining in the opening quarter.
Colorado has gained just 33 yards on 18 plays since that point.
Air Force’s offense, meanwhile, has dealt mostly in extremes. The Falcons have outgained their hosts 391-181 and has put up big plays in an 81-yard touchdown reception from Donald Hammond III to Ben Waters and a 32-yard score from Hammond to Geraud Sanders.
But Air Force has also lost two fumbles, thrown a deflected interception in the end zone and missed a PAT.
Halftime: Air Force 20, CU 10
BOULDER – Air Force is up by 10 at Colorado. And it should have been more.
The Falcons lead 20-10 after a half it dominated to the tune of 290-132 in total yards. Donald Hammond completed 4-of-6 passes for 136 yards and two touchdowns and ran for another score.
But, again, it should have been more.
Hammond made an athletic play to avoid the rush and fire what could have been a touchdown pass to fullback Taven Birdow in the waning seconds of the half. But the ball bounced off Birdow and was intercepted by Colorado’s Mikial Onu in the end zone.
Birdow also fumbled on Air Force’s opening possession, giving CU a short field for a field goal that put it up 10-0.
Change those two plays and Air Force is blowing out its host in the first meeting between these schools in 45 years. But as it is, the Buffaloes are still well within striking distance a week after overcoming a 17-point deficit to beat Nebraska here at Folsom Field.
Kade Remsberg leads Air Force with 69 rushing yards on 12 attempts. Denver native Ben Waters has his first two career catches, which have gone for 92 yards. His 81-yard touchdown was Air Force’s longest reception since 2005.
End of first quarter: CU 10, Air Force 6
The Air Force offense overpowered the Colorado Buffaloes in the first quarter, but undisciplined play from the Falcons resulted in a narrow deficit. CU's Heisman Trophy candidate, Laviska Shenault Jr., broke multiple tackles to score on a 42-yard touchdown pass. Air Force followed with a fumble, a key holding penalty and a missed PAT. However, Donald Hammond III's touchdown pass — a perfect dime to Geraud Sanders — cut the deficit to 10-6.