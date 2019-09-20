BOISE, Idaho – An injury forced Air Force to swap quarterbacks for most of the third quarter, and the Falcons enter the fourth quarter trailing 17-13 at No. 20 Boise State.
Air Force's Donald Hammond III appeared to roll an ankle near the end of the first half. He was replaced by senior backup Isaiah Sanders, who led a drive that ended in a field goal that put the Falcons up 13-10. Sanders went 2-for-2 passing for 30 yards and ran twice for five yards.
Boise State recaptured the lead late in the third quarter with a 28-yard touchdown pass from freshman Hank Bachmeier to John Bates. The completion followed a 4th-and-10 conversion from Boise State, also on a Bachmeier pass.
The game has been tight throughout, with Boise State leading 258 to 236 in total yards.
***
Halftime: Air Force 10, No. 20 Boise State 10
BOISE, Idaho – A defensive first quarter gave way to an offensive second 15 minutes, with Air Force and No. 20 Boise State doing what they do best as they’ve played to a 10-10 halftime tie.
Air Force has 152 of its 160 yards on the ground, including an 8-yard touchdown run from quarterback Donald Hammond III. The Falcons have shown extreme balance in their option attack, with tailback Kade Remsberg running for 50 yards, fullback Taven Birdow 49 and Hammond 48.
Washington native Ben Peterson notched his first career reception for the Falcons with an 8-yard catch near the Pacific Northwest.
Boise State had more punts (3) than completed passes (2) in the first quarter, but freshman quarterback Hank Bachmeier has since heated up. Despite taking multiple hits from the Falcons defense, Bachmeier is 12-of-18 passing for 155 yards and a 36-yard touchdown pass to CT Thomas.
Of the Broncos’ 176 yards of offense, only 21 have come on the ground.
Air Force leads 20:18 to 9:42 in time of possession and will get the ball first in the second half.
***
First quarter: Air Force 0, No. 20 Boise State 0
BOISE, Idaho – Nobody has scored through one quarter at Boise State, but Air Force is certainly leading on all the judges’ scorecards.
The Falcons have outgained No. 20 Boise State 81-31 and will open the second quarter with the ball inside the Broncos’ 10-yard line.
All of Air Force’s yards have come on the ground with fullback Taven Birdow leading with 32 yards. Tailback Kade Remsberg has 26 and quarterback Donald Hammond III has 23.
Air Force dominated time of possession 11:23 to 3:37 in the opening quarter.
Boise State completed a 15-yard pass on the game’s first play, but has gained 16 yards on nine plays since then.
The Falcons (2-0) are looking to maintain momentum built with last week’s 30-23 overtime victory at Colorado, while the division-favorite Broncos (3-0) are seeking a 20th victory in a conference opener.