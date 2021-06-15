June 2 was a good day professionally for Philipp Grubauer.
A day earlier he’d been named a Vezina Trophy finalist for the first time, landing among the top three goaltenders in the NHL “adjudged to be the best at their position.” The 29-year-old from Germany who came up watching highlight reels of Mike Richter and Felix Potvin said he never expected to be among that group.
He made 39 saves that Wednesday night in a 3-2 overtime win over the Vegas Golden Knights, getting better as he went. The Avalanche took a 2-0 series lead. Grubauer accepted the comically large chain the team awarded to the player of the game from Cale Makar.
“I think Grubi steals us that one,” coach Jared Bednar said.
In Game 3, Grubauer’s franchise-best streak of six straight wins to start the postseason ended, as did his run of 10 straight playoff victories.
In Game 4, that 2-0 start was erased. After Game 5, the Avalanche were in trouble. After Game 6, they were done.
Brandon Saad and Grubauer are slated for unrestricted free agency after the Avalanche’s latest unsuccessful Stanley Cup push. Saad was one who unquestionably elevated his game in the postseason. After missing the final 11 games of the regular season with a lower-body injury, Saad scored in five straight playoff games and finished with seven goals in 10 games. He added an assist.
Many saw their production fall off against Vegas, at best, or contributed notes to the offbeat performances at worst. Vegas held Colorado’s fearsome top-line forwards to two goals and five assists through four straight losses. This wasn’t a series decided by rest or lack thereof, as speculated, or by mind-bending efforts from goaltenders Grubauer and Marc-Andre Fleury, both Vezina finalists. Each made sparkling saves and let in a few they shouldn’t have.
When the Avalanche badly needed Grubauer to steal another game for them nine days after his Vezina nomination was announced, he couldn’t deliver it. He fell for a misdirection, didn’t follow a cross-ice pass, noticed a redirected puck headed between his skate and the post too late.
Colorado made mistakes and couldn’t recover. Grubauer was the last hope for that recovery. It wasn’t all on him by any means.
“You need everybody in the playoffs,” Grubauer had said earlier. “You can’t just have one guy go, or a couple guys. You need everybody.”
Grubauer has rallied after disappointment before, and a championship ring likely helped. He was pulled early in the Washington Capitals’ 2018 title run and Braden Holtby carried them the rest of the way.
Grubauer appeared in a career-high 40 games in his third season with Colorado. He was tied for first in shutouts (seven) and second in wins (30) and goals-against average (1.95,) all career-bests, behind a stingy defense. Grubauer gave up seven goals on 110 shots in the Avalanche’s first series sweep since 2001 before Vegas dropped by.
The Avalanche won’t be able to bring everyone back for another crack at it with Cale Makar and Gabriel Landeskog among the players who need to be paid this offseason. Grubauer just finished the final year of the three-year, $10 million contract he signed in 2018.
It remains to be seen whether the Avalanche will offer the right number. He’s the No. 1 he wanted to be, and proven No. 1 goaltenders don’t come cheap.
He has what he called “one of the fastest teams in the league” in front of him. They appear capable of a championship next season, or the year after. They’ll need a top-tier goaltender to get there and Grubauer was.
A second-round exit doesn’t erase a breakout regular season. However June 10 — not June 2 — is the weighty one this summer, by this logic:
“Nothing is handed to you. You’ve got to prove yourself every night,” Grubauer said. “You're only as good as your last game.”