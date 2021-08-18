DENVER — Pencils down, the Rockies bullpen test for Wednesday is now complete.
With the Rockies out of contention, every day is an evaluation to determine players' fate for next season. And Wednesday was an extra long exam for the relievers, as starter Chi Chi González, in his first appearance since contracting COVID-19, was only able to pitch three innings.
On the outside, it appears as though they passed, that is if the final score is all that counts. The Rockies beat the Padres 7-5 to sweep the series, on the back of home runs from Trevor Story and Dom Nuñez.
But there's so much more than just the numbers on the scoreboard. Over half of their remaining games are against playoff contenders, which gives the Rockies a chance to play spoiler. But it also gives them a chance to see how the inexperienced players do in high-leverage situations.
For relievers, walk rates, WHIP, strikeouts and how they handle inherited runners are especially important in manager Bud Black's eyes.
“Every day is a test,” Black said.
González — who exited after giving up three earned runs on four hits — passed the game off to Ben Bowden in the fourth. Bowden, one of two lefties in the bullpen, has a lot to prove that he’s ready to be at the major league level. He gave up a home run to Will Myers, who loves to hit off Rockies’ pitchers, but had two strikeouts. His main caveat has been his walk rate, but he escaped Wednesday without sending anyone on a free ride.
Yency Almonte, who a year ago seemed like a major part of the team’s future, is running out of time to prove himself. He had a 2.93 ERA in the shortened 2020 season, but that’s skyrocketed to 9.0 now. He made it through the fifth with a strikeout, groundout and flyout, but gave up a double and two singles in the sixth. The Padres scored one run off him.
As for Tyler Kinley, his inconsistency has really hurt him this year. At times, he can flow effortlessly through an inning on less than 10 pitches. But then comes days like Wednesday, when he made it only two-thirds of an inning. He had one walk and a wild pitch, and his slider was all over the place.
Perhaps the reliever who has shown the most improvement throughout the season is Lucas Gilbreath, the hometown player who grew up idolizing the team he represents. His ERA was as high as 10.0 at one point this year, but has dropped to 5.26 after he pitched 1 1/3 scoreless innings Wednesday. That’s his fourth scoreless outing in a row, but he did have a walk.
And the ever-dramatic Daniel Bard closed the game. He gave up a hit to Ha-Seong Kim, but he made it through the rest of the ninth unscathed.