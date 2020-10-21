Even within the strangest of years, the preseason logistics forced upon San Jose State stand out as being particularly unique.
The result of those efforts will be on display Saturday as the Spartans host Air Force in the conference opener for both teams and the season opener for San Jose State.
The Mountain West reversed course Sept. 24 and announced a delayed football season would take place after earlier pushing it to the spring. The next day, a Friday, most teams in the conference were on the field practicing. The next Tuesday, prevented by county COVID-19 guidelines, the Spartans still couldn’t hold a typical practice.
“At that point I’m feeling the pressure, knowing in my head that Air Force had been practicing since Aug. 4 or 5 and were getting ready that week to play Navy,” said coach Brent Brennan of the game the Falcons went on to win 40-7 over the Midshipmen on Oct. 3.
So, San Jose State grew creative behind athletic director Marie Tuite and bused the team more than 300 miles away to Humboldt State — a school also within the California State University system but with its NCAA Division II football team away for the semester.
“That was an incredible moment of working together and accomplishing something that people didn’t either want to understand or try to understand,” Brennan said.
San Jose State players and coaches stayed in the dorms. They would practice in the morning, stagger team meetings around virtual classes in the afternoon, then hold study hours in the evenings.
The class time prevented it from being a two-week, full immersion into football and team bonding.
“Coaches were walking through the hall at night, banging on doors, making sure everyone was studying,” said Brennan, who noted the bubble format of the two weeks and the limited distractions of being away did present an environment for team-building.
They remained at Humboldt State for 12 days and have since returned to practice on campus in preparation for the 8:30 p.m. Saturday game against the Falcons.
Brennan said he won’t know exactly how the preparation went until they line up Saturday night, but he likes the way the offense is moving the ball in practice.
“The biggest concern is getting the team ready for the physicality that this opponent presents,” he said of the Falcons. “It’s not just the fact that they run a really unique scheme on the offensive side of the football, it’s also how they play. They play with real physicality, violence.”
The Spartans went 5-7 last year, including a 41-24 loss at Air Force. The Falcons have won three straight in the series and nine consecutive games overall.