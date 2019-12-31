DENVER — Happy “Gruuuu” Year.
For the Avalanche, it must be.
The Avs' Stanley Cup dreams hang on stopping goals, not scoring them, their specialty. If Philipp Grubauer or Pavel Francouz proves to be the elusive answer in goal, the club's fourth decade in Colorado could resemble its first.
Joined New Year’s Eve by 18,147 party animals at a festive Pepsi Center, the Avs resolved to closely examine Tuesday’s 7-4 loss to the Jets. One player suggested there will be a team meeting on New Year’s Day. Party pooper.
“Play in front of this amazing crowd and find a way to lose” is no way to flip the calendar over, as Mikko Rantanen said.
With that, he tossed away a dirty sock.
Questioned in the locker room prior to puck drop, neither Nathan MacKinnon, Cale Makar nor Gabriel Landeskog seemed to realize Tuesday was New Year’s Eve. None had resolutions to share.
“Guess I haven’t really thought about the year,” Makar said.
Figure out goaltending, and they’re poised to remember the next 10. The team's first (half) decade produced three trips to the conference finals and one heckuva Stanley Cup parade. It also had Patrick Roy in goal. No slouch, that guy.
And despite injuries to Makar, Landeskog, Rantanen and Erik Johnson, among several others, 116 man-games lost in all, these Avs eclipsed the 50-point mark before their 40th game, only the sixth time they’ve done so. They won 20 games by Dec. 11, the third-quickest to that point. They're fast. Are they gritty enough?
The NHL’s highest-scoring team goes to the Air Force Academy on Feb. 15 for a “Stadium Series” game against the Los Angeles Kings. You don’t want to miss it. The 2016 Avs-Red Wings walk down memory lane at Coors Field was a real treat.
Don't shed your Avalanche optimism just yet. Mine stems from what they’ve gone through to reach this point. The Hockey News on Tuesday ranked the league 1 through 31 in terms of their performance in the 2010s. The Avs were T-23, so The Hockey News was playing nice. The Avalanche of the 2010s finished dead last in the league (2016-17) as many times as they won a playoff series (last year). Losing has a certain way of encouraging hockey players to prefer the other way, winning.
Right now the Avs are failing against their chief competition in the powerful Central Division. They tumbled to 6-8-1 vs. the Central with the reigning champ, St. Louis, here on Thursday.
Coach Jared Bednar’s view of the process is unique in the NHL. His first season, only three years ago, resulted in 48 points total. These Avs got their 50th prior to the season's midpoint.
“I can only speak to the time that I’ve been here,” Bednar said Tuesday.
“Sometimes it feels like it was 10 years. And sometimes it flies by,” said Bednar, in his fourth season. “Right now you look at it and it feels like I just got here. Some of our players, I feel like they just got here and they got here three years ago. It just depends on what you’re going through as a team. When you’re winning it seems like time’s flying by. When you’re losing every day feels like a month.”
Time is on their side, but the powers-that-be are wasting key moments for a franchise on the rise. Sadly, much of Colorado can’t watch its best team going. Due to Altitude TV’s dispute with Comcast, the Avs (and Nuggets) are losing fans at a time they should be gaining them. It’s a mistake that fans, who have long memories and options for their entertainment dollars, won’t soon forget.
Those who filed in to the top reaches of Pepsi Center on Tuesday saw MacKinnon score two goals, both on sniper shots, but the story was how the Jets out-hit, out-punched, out-aggressive'ed the Avalanche.
"We've got to check," Bednar said. "You have to check to win."
The diehards chanted “Gruuuu” six times during the first period, one for each Grubauer save behind an out-of-position defense. Much of the damage, in fact, was not Grubauer’s fault, although the presumed No. 1 goalie has allowed four goals per game over his last eight starts.
“The mistakes we made, we gave up home runs,” Bednar said.
The Avs went 1-4-1 in their final six games of the decade.
“It’s going the wrong way for us right now,” defenseman Johnson said.
Find a long-term goalie and the next decade can mirror their first.