Nah’Shon “Bones" Hyland, Zeke Nnaji and Tarik Black were cleared to play and arrived in Las Vegas on Tuesday to boost the Denver Nuggets’ numbers. There wasn't time to do much else.
Denver trailed throughout in a 107-82 loss to the Boston Celtics and remains winless in Summer League play. The Nuggets dropped the opener against the Miami Heat, 99-77 on Sunday.
Hyland, the 26th pick in the 2021 draft, finished with 16 points and seven assists.
“I told them not to hang their heads too much on what happened, kind of ignore the score and just try to work on good habits that will sustain (them) throughout their careers, whether here or overseas,” Summer League coach Charles Klask said.
Familiarity will help, as will work. Hyland said he was in quarantine for “seven to eight” days straight with no competitive basketball as he repeatedly tested negative.
“I was out there just trying to get my feel for it,” Hyland said Tuesday.
“Honestly I was just out there enjoying the moment and having fun.”
Klask said the team will get more practice in Wednesday. He’ll continue to watch for the intangibles when the Nuggets face the Phoenix Suns on Thursday.
“The more time we play together, we’ll figure it out and get it going,” said Bol Bol, who contributed a team-high 26 points, nine rebounds and two blocks.