Colorado Springs, CO (80903)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms in the morning becoming more widespread in the afternoon. High 58F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms in the evening, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Low near 45F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.