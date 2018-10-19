LAS VEGAS – Isaiah Sanders enjoyed one of the most prolific nights ever for an Air Force quarterback, but the Falcons had to sweat out the result against UNLV.
Sanders became the program's second quarterback – and second on the current roster – to pass for 200 yards and run for 100 in the same game. He completed his first nine attempts, ran for three touchdowns, passed for another and directed an offensive attack that scored on its first seven possessions.
Still, the outcome of this 41-35 victory at Sam Boyd Stadium wasn’t secured until he picked up the last of his 173 rushing yards.
Why not, right? Why should things suddenly be easy for Sanders in a junior season of ups-and-downs that have seen him move in and out of the lineup and fight injuries.
“It’s a little sweeter,” Sanders said. “I think you appreciate it in a different way. I think for me, God’s been writing a story this whole year for me and he’s been teaching me a lot of things."
The Monument native and Palmer Ridge graduate ran 21 times for 173 yards and went 9-for11 passing for 217 yards and a touchdown.
Only Arion Worthman, now Sanders' backup, had previously put up a 200-100 game in Air Force history.
Remarkably, a UNLV team that looked lifeless in two blowout losses since losing quarterback Armani Rogers, made it a game.
The Rebels scored touchdowns on three consecutive first-half drives – including a 74-yard touchdown run from Lexington Thomas – as they built a 21-13 lead. Then Air Force, behind the Sanders-led offense and defensive adjustments, took over, scoring 28 straight points to move ahead 41-21.
Then it was UNLV’s turn again.
The Rebels finally put up their first defensive stops, recovering two fumbles and finally coaxing the first punt from Air Force in the fourth quarter.
They cashed in on two of those opportunities with touchdowns to cut the lead to six points with 7:34 remaining.
UNLV (2-5, 0-3 Mountain West) quarterback Max Gilliam, making his third start in place of the injured Armani Rogers, threw for three touchdowns.
The Falcons’ defense came through with a stop at its 30, when Jordan Jackson broke through the line and deflected a fourth-down pass.
“It’s just the way football is,” said safety Jeremy Fejedelem, who had his second interception in as many weeks for Air Force. “There’s ups and downs every game. You’ve just got to stick to the defensive mentality – get off the field, get turnovers. That’s our job.”
The victory snapped a four-game road skid for Air Force (3-4, 1-3), which now enters a two-game gauntlet with a visit from Boise State and a game at Army that will determine the home of the Commander-in-Chief's trophy for the next year.
“It’s hard to win on the road,” Calhoun said. “It’s hard for us to win in this league, especially on the road. And that’s a credit to the opponent who we played, UNLV, yet at the same time we might have made it a little more difficult than we needed to, also.”
This game was a stark departure from last week, when the defense was largely dominant but the offense couldn’t get on track at San Diego State.
The offense, until those three late stops, was wildly successful for Air Force on Friday. Ronald Cleveland caught three passes for 100 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 40 before leaving with an injury that had him on crutches after the game.
Fullback Cole Fagan ran for 77 yards, including a 49-yard touchdown.
And of course there was Sanders, who sealed things with five carries for 56 yards, comprising the entire game-ending drive after the final defensive stop for Air Force.
“He played well,” said Calhoun, whose team outgained UNLV 572-400 in total yards. “Probably a little bit just the grasp of the offense. Just the confidence and some of the skill, yet some of the willpower at the end. Some of the really, really sturdy and strong runs that he had, too. He broke some tackles and played pretty solid ball.”