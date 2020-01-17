Colorado Springs fighters will be front and center at UFC 246 on Saturday night.

Air Academy graduate Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone will headline the event at Las Vegas’ T-Mobile Arena as he fights Irish superstar Conor McGregor. The co-main event features Harrison graduate Raquel Pennington vs. former champion Holly Holm.

Having McGregor’s name attached to the event is sure to bring added attention.

“He brings the biggest gate, the biggest eyeballs,” Cerrone said.

“It’s super exciting,” Pennington said. “It’s an honor to have these opportunities. … Being a fighter and having such a short window to live this dream, I’m just embracing it all.”

The main event begins at 8 p.m. and is available on pay-per-view through ESPN+. Prelims begin at 6 p.m. on ESPN.

New ESPN+ subscribers can choose to add an exclusive UFC pay-per-view event with an annual subscription for $85, or existing subscribers can pay $60 for the event, which can be streamed on devices that carry ESPN.

Sports bars are also likely to show the event, but fans would be encouraged to check with their local spot before arriving.

The Gazette’s Brent Briggeman will be at the event, providing updates on Twitter and at gazette.com

MORE COVERAGE

+2 Colorado Springs fighter Raquel Pennington seeks 'revenge' against Holly Holm at UFC 246 Raquel Pennington hasn't forgotten a loss to Holly Holm five years ago that she felt she had earned. The rematch takes place Saturday at UFC 246 in Las Vegas.

+4 Colorado Springs native Raquel Pennington wins UFC Fight Night thriller for first victory in 32 months Colorado Springs native Raquel Pennington reset her career after a series of injuries and health complications, and the result was her first victory in more than two years at UFC Fight Night on Saturday in San Antonio.