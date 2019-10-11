The CC Tigers and Air Force Falcons open the regular season this weekend. Here's where to find them:
Air Force at Notre Dame
The weekend series is an odd one with Friday’s game starting at 5 p.m., followed by a day off and then a Sunday matinee at 1 p.m. Friday’s opener will be broadcast nationally on NBC Sports. NBCSN can be found on DirecTV (220), Dish Network (159) and on Comcast/Xfinity in Colorado Springs (56/772), per the team. The second game of the series can be found on the NHL Network - on DirecTV (215), Dish Network (157) and on Comcast/Xfinity in Colorado Springs (178/842). Both games will be streamed on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app. Both can be heard at XTRASPORTS 1300 AM with Jay Ritchie calling the plays.
Minnesota at Colorado College
Friday’s game starts at 7:30 p.m. and will air on AT&T SportsNet. Saturday’s begins at 7 p.m. Both can be viewed with a subscription to nchc.tv, and will be called by Ken Landau on KRDO 105.5 FM/1240 AM.