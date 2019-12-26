122719-s-cheezitbowl 01.JPG

Air Force will play Washington State Friday night at Chase Field, a stadium that is usually used by the Arizona Diamondbacks. Crews have been working to transform the baseball field into a football field for the Cheez-It Bowl. The Diamondbacks dugout is to the right of the photo. Crews were working to stripe the field and paint bowl signage on Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)

 JERILEE BENNETT, THE GAZETTE

The Cheez-It Bowl between No. 24 Air Force and Washington State at Chase Field in Phoenix at 8:15 p.m. Friday will be carried by ESPN. The channel can be found in Colorado Springs on CenturyLink 28, 602 and 1602, DirecTV 206, Dish Network 140, and Xfinity/Comcast 1205 and through ESPN streaming devices.

The broadcast team will be Clay Matvick (play-by-play), Ryan Leaf (analyst) and Olivia Dekker (reporter).

This will be Air Force's first appearance on ESPN this season, though it was was ESPN2 three times (at Boise State, vs. Utah State and at Colorado State).

The game will be carried on the radio by KVOR AM 740 in Colorado Springs, The Fan 104.3 in Denver and American Forces Network (Sirius 99, EX 210, Internet 984). Jim Arthur (play-by-play) and Jesse Kurtz (analyst) comprise the broadcast team.

