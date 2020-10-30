Air Force’s game against No. 25 Boise State will be carried by CBS Sports Network.
The 4 p.m. game at Falcon Stadium is not open to fans beyond the cadet wing. The broadcast can be found in Colorado Springs on CenturyLink 643/1643, DirecTV 221, Dish Network 158, Verizon Fios 94/594 and Xfinity/Comcast 170/846 as well as through the CBS Sports streaming devices.
The broadcast team will be Carter Blackbum (play-by-play), Aaron Taylor (analyst) and Jenny Dell (sidelines).
The game will be carried on the radio by KVOR AM 740 in Colorado Springs, The Fan 104.3 in Denver. Jim Arthur (play-by-play) and Jesse Kurtz (analyst) comprise the broadcast team.