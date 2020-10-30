Air Force Boise St Football

Air Force running back Ben Peterson (27) runs with the ball against Boise State defense in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, in Boise, Idaho. (AP Photo/Steve Conner)

 Steve Conner

Air Force’s game against No. 25 Boise State will be carried by CBS Sports Network.

The 4 p.m. game at Falcon Stadium is not open to fans beyond the cadet wing. The broadcast can be found in Colorado Springs on CenturyLink 643/1643, DirecTV 221, Dish Network 158, Verizon Fios 94/594 and Xfinity/Comcast 170/846 as well as through the CBS Sports streaming devices.

The broadcast team will be Carter Blackbum (play-by-play), Aaron Taylor (analyst) and Jenny Dell (sidelines).

The game will be carried on the radio by KVOR AM 740 in Colorado Springs, The Fan 104.3 in Denver. Jim Arthur (play-by-play) and Jesse Kurtz (analyst) comprise the broadcast team.

