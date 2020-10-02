Air Force’s season-opening game against Navy will be carried by CBS Sports Network.
The 4 p.m. game at Falcon Stadium is not open to fans beyond the cadet wing. The broadcast can be found in Colorado Springs on CenturyLink 643/1643, DirecTV 221, Dish Network 158, Verizon Fios 94/594 and Xfinity/Comcast 170/846 as well as through the CBS Sports streaming devices.
Watch parties will be held at the Rocky Mountain Vibes' UCHealth Park (first 500 in attendance) and Rib & Chop House off Dublin Boulevard and Brass Tap located on Bass Pro Drive.
The broadcast team will be Carter Blackbum (play-by-play), Aaron Taylor (analyst) and Jenny Dell (sidelines).
The game will be carried on the radio by KVOR AM 740 in Colorado Springs, The Fan 104.3 in Denver. Jim Arthur (play-by-play) and Jesse Kurtz (analyst) comprise the broadcast team.
By the Numbers
7
Consecutive victories for the home team in the series between Air Force and Navy.
8
Consecutive victories for Air Force, tying the Falcons with Notre Dame for the longest streak in NCAA Division I Football Bowl Subdivision.
9
Victories for Air Force, against no losses, when wearing special uniforms as part of the Airpower Legacy Series. They will wear uniforms on Saturday inspired by the Tuskegee Airmen.
20
Commander-in-Chief’s trophy titles won by Air Force, the most in the annual competition with Navy (which has 15) and Army (seven). The Falcons last won the trophy in 2016.
99
Career victories for Navy coach Ken Niumatalolo, who owns a 99-61 career mark, all with the Midshipmen. Air Force coach Troy Calhoun is just behind at 98-69.