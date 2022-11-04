Air Force football faces Army in the Commander’s Classic in Arlington, Texas at 9:30 a.m. Mountain time Saturday.

The game will be broadcast nationally on CBS, the third Falcon game carried by the network this season. CBS can be found on channel 11.1 in Colorado Springs via antenna and Channel 11 on DirecTV, Dish and Xfinity. The game will also be streamed online on CBS Sports and the CBS Sports app.

The broadcast team will be Rich Waltz (play-by-play), Aaron Taylor (analyst) and Sherree Buruss (reporter).

The radio broadcast can be found at KVOR AM 740 in Colorado Springs and 104.3 the Fan in Denver.

Jim Arthur (play-by-play) and Jesse Kurtz (analyst) have the radio call.

