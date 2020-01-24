Sitting at two games under .500, Air Force basketball faces a critical two-game stretch at San Jose State and Fresno State before taking a week off.

The 3 p.m. (MT) Saturday game at San Jose State will be streamed online at sjsuspartans.com/watch.

Tuesday's 7 p.m. game at Clune Arena against Fresno State will be broadcast on AT&T SportsNet, available on Dish (441/5414), CenturyLink (760/1760), AT&T Uverse (757/1757), DirecTV (683) and Xfinity/Comcast (35/702).

The games are also broadcast on the radio on KVOR 740 AM, with Jim Arthur providing play-by-play.

