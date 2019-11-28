110319-news-AFFeature 09.jpg
Buy Now

The Falcons football game against the Army West Point Black Knights at the Falcon Stadium at the United States Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colo., on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019. The Falcons defeated the Black Knights by a score of 17-13.(Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)

Air Force’s regular-season finale vs. Wyoming can be found online-only, with Facebook carrying the stream of the game.

The announcing team will be Noah Coslov (play-by-play), Max Starks (analyst) and Kristen Balboni (sidelines).

The game will be carried on the radio by KVOR AM 740 in Colorado Springs, The Fan 104.3 in Denver and American Forces Network (Sirius 99, EX 210, Internet 984). Jim Arthur (play-by-play) and Jesse Kurtz (analyst) comprise the broadcast team.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Load comments