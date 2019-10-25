Air Force’s home game against Utah State late Saturday will be carried by ESPN2. The channel can be found in Colorado Springs on CenturyLink 29, 606 and 1606, DirecTV 209, Dish Network 143, and Xfinity/Comcast 34 and through ESPN streaming devices.

The broadcast team will be Mike Couzens (play-by-play) and Mike Morrison (analyst).

This will be Air Force’s second ESPN2 broadcast of the season, following a Sept. 20 game at Boise State. ESPN’s family of networks also controls the Falcons’ Nov. 16 game at Colorado State, but a specific channel assignment or kickoff time hasn’t yet been announced and will likely some Nov. 4.

The game will be carried on the radio by KVOR AM 740 in Colorado Springs, The Fan 104.3 in Denver and American Forces Network (Sirius 99, EX 210, Internet 984). Jim Arthur (play-by-play) and Jesse Kurtz (analyst) comprise the broadcast team.

Kickoff is at 8:15 p.m.

