Air Force’s game against San Jose State at 6 p.m. Friday will be carried by CBS Sports Network. The channel can be found in Colorado Springs on CenturyLink 643/1643, DirecTV 221, Dish Network 158, Verizon FiOS 94/594 and Xfinity/Comcast 170/846 as well as through the CBS Sports streaming services.
The broadcast team will be John Sadak (play-by-play) and Randy Cross (analyst).
The game will be carried on the radio by KVOR AM 740 in Colorado Springs, The Fan 104.3 in Denver and American Forces Network (Sirius 99, EX 210, Internet 984). Jim Arthur (play-by-play) and Jesse Kurtz (analyst) comprise the broadcast team.
For those attending the game, Air Force has implemented a new inbound 3-flow traffic lane plan that will begin 4-hours prior to kickoff using this plan:
PRE-GAME ENTRY
*South Gate Entry
-Lots 1, 2, 2A, and 3
*North Gate Entry
-Lots 3, 4, 5, 5A, and 6
POST-GAME EXIT
*South Gate Exit
-Lots 1, 2, 2A, and 3
*North Gate Exit
-Lots 4, 5, 5A, and 6 (Note: No Lot 3 exit)
NOTE: All Lot 3 traffic will exit through the South Gate Only
Prior to Saturday, San Jose State would have been the one game on Air Force's schedule it might have been expected to handle with a go-through-the-motions performance. But then the Spartans beat Arkansas on the road, and this suddenly becomes a major test.