Air Force will try to keep New Mexico winless in Falcon Stadium since 2000 when the division foes play at 1:30 p.m. Saturday in a game televised by CBS Sports Network.

CBS Sports Network can be found in Colorado Springs and Denver on DirecTV 221, Dish Network 158 and Xfinity/Comcast 170/846, as well as through the CBS Sports streaming devices.

The broadcast team will be Chris Lewis (play-by-play) and Ross Tucker (analyst).

Jim Arthur (play-by-play) and Jesse Kurtz (analyst) will have the radio call on KVOR 740 AM in Colorado Springs and 104.3 FM the Fan in Denver.

More coverage

Air Force sophomore kicker Matthew Dapore among 20 semifinalists for Lou Groza Award Air Force’s Matthew Dapore was one of 20 kickers nationally named a semifinalist for the Lou…

New Mexico defensive coordinator Rocky Long has long history of success against Air Force If Air Force were to fall in an upset Saturday, expect one familiar name to play a key part …