Air Force will try to keep New Mexico winless in Falcon Stadium since 2000 when the division foes play at 1:30 p.m. Saturday in a game televised by CBS Sports Network.
CBS Sports Network can be found in Colorado Springs and Denver on DirecTV 221, Dish Network 158 and Xfinity/Comcast 170/846, as well as through the CBS Sports streaming devices.
The broadcast team will be Chris Lewis (play-by-play) and Ross Tucker (analyst).
Jim Arthur (play-by-play) and Jesse Kurtz (analyst) will have the radio call on KVOR 740 AM in Colorado Springs and 104.3 FM the Fan in Denver.
