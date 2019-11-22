Colorado St New Mexico Football

New Mexico coach Bob Davie speaks through his headphones during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Colorado State on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019 in Albuquerque, N.M. (AP Photo/Andres Leighton)

 Andres Leighton

Air Force’s game at New Mexico at noon Saturday will be shown on the online-only ESPN3.  This can be found through ESPN streaming services.

The broadcast team will be Trey Bender (play-by-play) and Tyoka Jackson (analyst).

The game was initially set to air on AT&T Sports Net, but when it was postponed for two weeks following the death of a New Mexico player the original plan was scrapped because of a scheduling conflict.

The game will be carried on the radio by KVOR AM 740 in Colorado Springs, The Fan 104.3 in Denver and American Forces Network (Sirius 99, EX 210, Internet 984). Jim Arthur (play-by-play) and Jesse Kurtz (analyst) comprise the broadcast team.

